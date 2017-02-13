Stormtracker13 Monday Forecast

Temperatures will be much cooler this week, but still near average. The warm weather comes to an end as a dry cold front sweeps through the eastern Carolinas early this morning. Behind the front will be much cooler air and wind will change around from the north. Temperatures will drop behind the front to closer to normal for today and Tuesday with highs in the 60’s and chilly nights. It will be breezy today, with wind from the north at 10-15 mph. Another cold front Wednesday brings our only chance for rain this week and another cool-down for the end of the week. Next weekend as high pressure moves offshore again, it will be sunny and above average once again.

Today, sunny and cooler, breezy. Highs 59-63.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 32-34 inland, 38 beaches..

Tuesday, sunny and cooler. Highs 58-64.