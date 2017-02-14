Community invited to ‘going away’ event for Surfside Beach Police Chief Keziah

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Surfside Beach Police Department will host a “drop in” going away event for Chief Rodney Keziah.

Lt. Kenneth Hofmann, the Surfside Beach Police interim chief, says the community is welcome to come by the Golden Egg restaurant to say goodbye to the chief. The restaurant will not be open, but there will be light hors d’oeuvres at the event.

Community members who have worked with Chief Keziah, or just want to bring the family by to show appreciation for his service, are invited to attend. Chief Keziah’s last day on the job will is Feb. 16, according to a press release from the town.

The event is open to everyone. The Golden Egg is located at 415 Highway 17 N., and the event will Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.