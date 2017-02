CONWAY, SC (WBTW) -First responders say a brush fire in Conway got out of control and burned two acres and destroyed an abandoned trailer onTuesday.

Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Brian VanAernem says the fire occurred along Sinbad Lane in Conway and was caused by a homeowner in the area burning debris on their property.

Multiple agencies responded including Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, Georgetown Fire and South Carolina Forestry Commission and had the fire contained by Tuesday afternoon.