Conway police identify suspect in deadly hit and run Saturday

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police are looking for a man they say could be responsible for a hit and run death that happened on US 501 this weekend.

Lt. Selena Small with Conway police says officers responded to 601 Church Street on a report of a person lying on US 501 Saturday at 9:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim lying in the road with injuries from a collision. The victim was transported to Conway Medical Center and died as a result of the injuries. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT Team was called to the scene to assist with the investigation. According to Small, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jason Kyle Sherman, 34, of Conway for hit and run involving death.

Anyone with any information on Sherman’s location is asked to local law enforcement or the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.