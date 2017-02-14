Darlington man accused of holding woman captive for 4 days, assaulting her

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Deputies say they arrested a man on kidnapping and domestic violence charges after he allegedly held a woman captive for at least four days.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Dylan Ray Larymore was arrested after deputies responded to a home Northwest of Darlington Monday and met with a female victim with physical injuries.

Kilgo says investigators with the Special Victims Unit believe Larymore held the victim captive for at least four days and repeatedly assaulted her.

According to the press release, Larymore was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Darlington County Detention Center.

Larymore’s bond hearing will be held Tuesday afternoon.

 

