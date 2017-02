LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Fire crews were on the scene of a structure fire Tuesday afternoon in Little River.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Dustin Overholser says North Myrtle Beach firefighters and Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire off of West Nixon Circle.

Chief Overholser says the fire destroyed a large garage and firefighters were able to save a house and another garage nearby.

First responders are not sure what caused the fire, or if anyone was injured.