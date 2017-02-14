Jordan Davis joins CCMF lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Tuesday, organizers of the Carolina Country Music Festival announced another artist joining the event lineup this June.

According to the CCMF website, Jordan Davis is a native of Shreveport, Louisiana, and learned to play guitar at an early age before he left home to attend LSU. Davis has been touring non-stop the past year and has opened for Chase Rice, Randy Rogers Band, The Cadillac Three, David Nail and more.

This week, event organizers are announcing a new artist to join CCMF every day of the week. On Monday, CCMF released that Granger Smith will make an appearance.

The festival is headlined by Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Darius Rucker. Country duo Big & Rich is also slated to return. The show is scheduled for June 8-11, 2017 in Myrtle Beach.

To see the complete lineup, and order tickets, visit their website here.