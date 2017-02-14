Man sentenced in 2015 Longs nightclub shooting death

Related Coverage All 4 in custody linked to murder in Longs shooting, police say

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) – An Horry County man has been sentenced to prison in the shooting death of a man at a nightclub nearly three years ago.

Local media outlets reported that 26-year-old Gettie Levon Bellamy of Longs pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in court in Conway on Monday. Bellamy was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Eighteen-year-old Quentin Reeves died after he was caught in the crossfire of a gun fight at a nightclub in Longs in 2015.

Three other suspects are awaiting trial in Reeves’ death.

Prosecutors say at least four people opened fire at the club April 18, 2015, just hours after Reeves’ high school senior prom had ended. Reeves had not attended the prom, but went to an after-prom party before going to the nightclub.