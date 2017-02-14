Motorcycle driver killed in crash in Georgetown

By Published: Updated:
motorcycle-crash

Georgetown, S.C. (WBTW) – One person is dead in a two vehicle crash in Georgetown. Lance Corporal David Jones says the crash happened Tuesday, February 14th, 2017 at 6:50pm on Woodlands Avenue.

Jones says the driver of a 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle died after he hit the passenger side of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe when the driver of the Tahoe tried to make a left hand turn. The driver of the Tahoe was not hurt. Troopers say the driver of the motorcycle did not have on a helmet.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s office has not yet released the name of the driver who died.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s