Police seize 74 units of ecstasy, 135 grams of marijuana in Florence bust

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – On Monday, the Florence Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit arrested one person and recovered marijuana and other controlled substances after serving a search warrant.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, investigators served a warrant on Sandra Terrace and found 74 dosage units of ecstasy, 135.7 grams of marijuana, several tablets of a prescribed controlled substance and $1,800.

Devon Burgess was taken into custody and later charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute in proximity to park.

Brandt also says Burgess faces additional charges from outstanding city warrants of driving under suspension second offense, possession of ecstasy and a bench warrant for domestic violence.