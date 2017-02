COLUMBIA, SC – The Powerball jackpot will be worth $310 million when the numbers are drawn Wednesday night.

The game is played in both South Carolina and North Carolina along with Georgia. The prize to anyone hitting all five numbers plus the Powerball can be paid with a one-time payout of $189 million.

The winning numbers will be drawn Wednesday at 10:59 p.m.

Sales of Powerball tickets are suspended one hour earlier at 9:59 p.m.

Your odds of winning it all are about 1 in 293 million.