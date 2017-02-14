President Trump to visit North Charleston Friday

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced President Donald Trump will visit Boeing’s North Charleston facility Friday, February 17.

Boeing also plans to unveil its new 787-10 Dreamliner Friday, the first Dreamliner made completely in North Charleston.

The 2,850 employees at Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner Facility in North Charleston will vote on February 15th over whether or not they wish to be represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace workers (IAM).

A CNN correspondent reported on Twitter, via his White House correspondent colleague, that President Trump will “visit Boeing’s South Carolina Facility on Friday, the first sitting President to do so.”

In a public FAA Safety Team notice put out Sunday, February 12, pilots were advised to expect VIP movement around Charleston Friday, February 17.

“Pilots can expect airspace restrictions in conjunction with this VIP movement,” the notice said.

Our Ohio sister station WKBN reports that President Trump today canceled a trip to the state planned for Thursday.