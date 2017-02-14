President Trump to visit North Charleston Friday

WCBD Published: Updated:
Donald Trump
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced President Donald Trump will visit Boeing’s North Charleston facility Friday, February 17.

Boeing also plans to unveil its new 787-10 Dreamliner Friday, the first Dreamliner made completely in North Charleston.

The 2,850 employees at Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner Facility in North Charleston will vote on February 15th over whether or not they wish to be represented by the International Association of Machinists and  Aerospace workers (IAM).

 

A CNN correspondent reported on Twitter, via his White House correspondent colleague, that President Trump will “visit Boeing’s South Carolina Facility on Friday, the first sitting President to do so.”

In a public FAA Safety Team notice put out Sunday, February 12, pilots were advised to expect VIP movement around Charleston Friday, February 17.

“Pilots can expect airspace restrictions in conjunction with this VIP movement,” the notice said.

faa-safety-notice

Our Ohio sister station WKBN reports that President Trump today canceled a trip to the state planned for Thursday.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s