Sumter deputies look for missing 80-year-old woman

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public finding a missing person.

Deputy Ken Bell with the sheriff’s office says Barbara Nave has not been seen at her home on South Tondaleia Drive for several days. Deputies say family members are concerned she may have left on foot. No foul play is suspected as she left her purse and personal belongings undisturbed in her home and her car was in the yard.

Nave is 80 years old, 5’4″ tall, 140 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes.

A press release says investigators have searched for her by air and on four-wheelers and also utilized K-9 teams without any success.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

 

 

