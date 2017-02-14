Suspect at large after man shot in fight following SC funeral

ELGIN, S.C. (AP) – Authorities in South Carolina are searching for a suspect who they say shot a man during a fight after a funeral.

Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews tells news outlets that 22-year-old Quenterio Wilson was fighting with another man on the ground when he pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the shoulder during a large gathering Sunday night at a home in Elgin.

A large group of people were there who had earlier gone to a funeral service.

Matthews says Wilson fled on foot and the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say the weapon was not recovered and Wilson is considered armed and dangerous.