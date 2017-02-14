Stormtracker13 Tuesday Forecast

More nice weather on the way today before rain arrives Wednesday. High pressure will be over the Carolinas and today will start off sunny, then clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of the next storm system. This will move in on Wednesday with periods of rain, especially in the afternoon. The storm will quickly move away Wednesday night, and it will turn colder. Low temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s, and will only warm into the mid 50s on Thursday, even with sunshine. Warmer weather will return Friday, and it will continue to warm through the weekend. There is a chance for showers late Saturday into Saturday night, then it will clear quickly for Sunday. The warm weather will continue next week with temperatures in the 70s Monday.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 65-67 inland, 61-62 beaches.

Tonight, increasing clouds and mild. Lows 46-50 inland, 52 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Highs 60-65.