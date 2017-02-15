2LiveBeyond funds new transitional community for people with intellectual disabilities

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A non-profit that supports people with autism plans to build a small housing community for autistic individuals and those with intellectual disabilities.

Organizers with 2LiveBeyond say the transitional living facility will be a place for people to practice living away from home so they can learn the skills necessary to eventually live on their own.

“There are no low income housing for individuals with autism. This is a huge problem,” Nicolas Maria, Executive Director for 2LiveBeyond says. “This is a first step to sort of bring awareness to the community about the need for low income housing for these individuals to be able to live on their own.”

The organization plans to provide $85,000 to fund the facility and help spread the word about the need for transitional housing.

“With this facility we will be able to provide the training, the support and the means for them to live an independent life,” said Maria.

SOS Healthcare plans to run the facility and offer support to caregivers and parents.

“Our children have some difficult needs sometimes and caregivers get very tired and there’s not a lot of breaks for people like us. So part of what we’ll use the house for is respite,” Executive Director of SOS Healthcare Sarah Pope said.

Pope claims the ultimate goal is to build 40 low income group homes over the next of 10 years for people to move into once they have gone through the training program. She says the decision about who will be selected for the homes will be based partly on who receives waiver services from the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.

Project leaders say work will begin on the first building located on a 20 acre plot along Peachtree Road in Myrtle Beach once the purchase of the land is complete. The expected completion date for the facility is spring of 2018.

SOS Healthcare says they will rely on donations to build the additional homes.