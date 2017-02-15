Burlington will replace Sears at Magnolia Mall

Related Coverage Florence Sears slated to close in mid-February

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – On Wednesday, Magnolia Mall announced that Burlington will be moving into the space previously occupied by Sears.

Burlington will open in the fourth quarter of 2017, after Sears officially closes in February, PREIT, the real estate investment trust that owns and manages the mall, said.

Sears announced in January that it would be closing 109 Kmart stores and 41 Sears outlets, including the location on David H. Mcleod Boulevard.

In addition to Burlington, the company says it is in advanced discussions with two additional retailers for spaces that will be created adjacent to Burlington, giving shoppers more options.

“As the first Burlington location in the region, the national off-price retailer will bring high-quality, name-brand apparel at everyday value to the Florence market,” the press release from PREIT said.