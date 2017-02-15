Conway riverfront master plan consultants to meet with city council

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The City of Conway is working out plans to redevelop the riverfront in what is being called the Riverfront Master Plan.

“What we’re trying to do is tie the riverfront to the downtown and create one seamless entity,” said the City of Conway planning director, Adam Emrick.

“It’ll also help catapult some development along the riverfront. A lot of people come to the riverfront and enjoy the walk and the scenic beauty, but they are always looking for something more to do.”

The riverfront was previously owned by the Burroughs Company, but they decided to give the area to the city for redevelopment.

“I think what prompted this was the realization that Conway is poised very nicely for the future. I think the timing was right to be able to have this deal work,” said Emrick.

He said this redevelopment is something that may not have been able to happen years ago. “10 years ago we were not able to attract as many national companies as we are now,” said Emrick.

“Now we’re at the point where we have the population to support high quality growth, and we have the tourism to support it.”

The consultants for this master plan have been surveying the area for the past two days and they will meet with the city council today at 3 p.m.