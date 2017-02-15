Darlington woman arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

By Published:
charlene

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington deputies say one woman could face up to ten years in jail for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says investigators with the Special Victims Unit arrested 43-year-old Charlene Lynn Hammons Wednesday morning.

On Monday, investigators were contacted by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina about a sexual assault that was captured on video. Over the course of the investigation, deputies discovered Hammons had a video of the assault and was arrested without incident.

Lt. Kilgo says her bond hearing will be held Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Darlington County Detention Center and the case remains under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s