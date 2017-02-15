Florence man arrested, investigators seize 4 pounds of marijuana, 3 guns

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Narcotics Investigators say one may was arrested last week after he was found with four pounds of marijuana.

The press release from Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Dangelo Martell Dargan of Florence was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Investigators say they recovered more than four pounds of marijuana from Dargan while executing a search warrant on a home on East Glendale Drive. The press release from Major Nunn says investigators also took an AK-47, two handguns and cash believed to be associated with the distribution of marijuana.

Online booking records reflect Dargan was released from the Florence County Detention Center less than 24 hours after his arrest on a $3,000 surety bond.