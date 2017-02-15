Former SC school employee confesses to taking nearly $400,000

UPDATE – Former Berkeley County School District Chief Financial Officer Brantley Thomas confessed to having taken nearly $400,000 from the district.

The FBI had been investigating irregularities in the school board’s finances when Thomas was fired on February 7th.

According to the school district officials, this all began in 2012.

The board voted on Tuesday night to both fire the accounting firm that gave Thomas a clean audit and to begin an internal investigation of the district’s finances.

Thomas has worked for the school district since 1993 and oversaw all of the district’s finances.

