Gala event in Lumberton supports new operating room suite

LUMBERTON, NC – Patients of Southeastern Regional Medical Center will soon have a new, more modern operating room suite for inpatient surgeries and other various procedures, thanks, in part, to the Southeastern Health (SeHealth) Foundation’s 25th Annual Gala. The black-tie event, which is set for Friday, Feb. 24 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Southeastern Agricultural Center in Lumberton, will raise money to fund a new suite which includes four operating rooms, one endoscopy room and a pre- and post-anesthesia care unit.

“Because of minimally-invasive surgery being done by all specialties, the critical need is for space,” said General Surgeon and Gala Co-Chair Dr. Sam Britt of Southeastern Surgical Center. “The plans for the new OR suites more than double the space that we have in each room and will allow the equipment to be in the room and not feel cramped.”

“Other needs include an area where the patient intake can be done in private and the post-operative area where patients and family can recover in privacy,” added Dr. Britt. “These plans accomplish this and with the help of the Foundation, this will soon become a reality.”

For more information or to make a reservation for the gala, contact the SeHealth Foundation office at (910) 671-5583 or email foundation@southeasternhealth.org.