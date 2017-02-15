Horry County man sentenced for murdering his wife’s lover

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – On Wednesday, a 41-year-old man from Socastee was convicted for murdering his wife’s lover.

A press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says Keith Sheldon’s jury trial began in Conway on Monday and concluded Wednesday when he was found guilty for killing 50-year-old Barry Selmon.

According to the press release, the victim allegedly had an affair with Levan’s wife, Penny Hubbard. In the early morning hours of Feb. 21, 2015, Levan is seen on surveillance video arming himself with an AR-15, a pistol and a hatchet and driving his wife’s car to the hhgregg department store where the victim was waiting.

Around 4 a.m., the victim followed Hubbard’s car behind the store where Levan fired the AR-15 seven times at the victim. The Solicitor’s Office confirms Myrtle Beach police found the victim dead in his car from a single gunshot wound to the head an hour later.

The jury deliberated only 30 minutes Wednesday before he was convicted of murder and sentenced to 40 years at the SC Department of Corrections.