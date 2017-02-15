Lake City Checkmate Program: “It’s an extended hand from local government”

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Police officers are on the road everyday arresting criminals and helping people in crisis situations.

Lake City Police Chief is assigning an officer to help keep senior citizens and citizens with special needs safe.

Chief Coker describes the checkmate program as an extended hand from local government.

He says the program was a success in Sumter so he wanted to bring it to Lake City.

The chief says each day an officer will communicate with residents through daily phone calls. He says purpose of the checkmate program is to add an extra layer of security to keep citizens safe.

In addition, the checkmate program will bring something much different to the table for citizens in the community, especially for people who may not have family there.

“What we want to do is step in and be a family member for them, just for example they may not have a ride to get their medication from their pharmacy and what we will do is step in and go get their medication for them or take them to get it,” said Coker.

The chief assigned a twenty two year-old veteran with the police department to coordinate the checkmate program.

Lake City Police Officer Lakeshia Burgess will stop by homes weekly to check in on citizens and help them apply for programs that may be helpful.

“Some of these senior citizens may not see people for days, they just stay in the house and do their chores and whatever else it may be, the officer that I will have assigned to it will go in and sit down and just chit chat and talk to them and see how their day is going,” Coker said.

The chief says in order for the checkmate program to be a success it will require help from not only the police department but citizens who are a part of the checkmate program.

For additional information about the Checkmate program, contact the department’s community service at 843-374-5411/5412.

For direct questions you can contact Lakeshia Burgess (843)-598-9348.