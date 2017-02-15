Marion County deputies look for suspect in December home invasion

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – The Marion County Sheriff’s office is asking for help from the public finding a man involved in a home invasion that happened before Christmas.

A press release from Captain Judith Barker with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says Keith Terrell Charles is wanted in reference to a home invasion on Belin Court in Mullins on December 22, 2016.

Charles is wanted on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, burglary, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to deputies, the suspect is 6’1″ tall, 150 pounds, and has a large tattoo on the front of his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-423-8216 or Marion County 911 at 843-423-8399.