Downed trees, damaged power lines, outages reported in Horry County after storm

Horry County storm damage
Horry County storm damage x
Latest Galleries
-
Conway B&E
-
NMB
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Erik Guay wins super-G world title as Canada outduels Norway
-
Gallery: Erik Guay wins super-G world title as Canada outduels Norway
-
Gallery: Iranian baby with heart defect admitted to Oregon hospital
-
Gallery: ‘Battlestar Galactica’ star Richard Hatch dies at 71
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Authorities: Suspect in 3 slayings dead after motel standoff
-
Gallery: Tornadoes touch down, wreak havoc in southern Louisiana
ADRIAN, SC (WBTW) – More than 1,000 people are without power after storms swept through Horry County Wednesday afternoon.
According to outage maps from Horry Electric, 1,075 customers near Adrian were experiencing outages as of 12:30 p.m. Two substations were affected by the storm, Horry Electric confirms.
A post on the Horry Electric Facebook page says crews were already out working to determine the cause of the outages so repairs can be made. The company also posted photos of several broken poles in the area and numerous downed trees.
Online traffic information from the SC Highway Patrol reports numerous incidents of trees in the roadway and power lines in the road in Horry County around noon.
For a complete list of streets affected by the outage, visit their website here.