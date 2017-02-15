Downed trees, damaged power lines, outages reported in Horry County after storm

Horry County storm damage View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo from Horry Electric Cooperative Facebook page Photo from Horry Electric Cooperative Facebook page Photo from Horry Electric Cooperative Facebook page Photo from Horry Electric Cooperative Facebook page Photo from Horry Electric Cooperative Facebook page Photo from Horry Electric Cooperative Facebook page

ADRIAN, SC (WBTW) – More than 1,000 people are without power after storms swept through Horry County Wednesday afternoon.

According to outage maps from Horry Electric, 1,075 customers near Adrian were experiencing outages as of 12:30 p.m. Two substations were affected by the storm, Horry Electric confirms.

A post on the Horry Electric Facebook page says crews were already out working to determine the cause of the outages so repairs can be made. The company also posted photos of several broken poles in the area and numerous downed trees.

Online traffic information from the SC Highway Patrol reports numerous incidents of trees in the roadway and power lines in the road in Horry County around noon.

For a complete list of streets affected by the outage, visit their website here.