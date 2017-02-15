Myrtle Beach Princess Gala to benefit Red Cross

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Bring your little princess or prince to the 8th Annual Princess Gala to benefit the American Red Cross. This event is Saturday, March 4th at the Market Common in Myrtle Beach.

The Princess Gala will begin with breakfast at 8:30 AM with your child’s favorite storybook princesses from the Character Company and their fairy godmother at Travinia Italian Kitchen. The royal breakfast will be followed by a short parade led by Medieval Times Knights and Squires through the Market Common and ending at the red carpet entrance to Grand 14 Theatre to meet Prince Charming and his unicorn. There will be official royal pictures taken by Creative Xpressions Photography, time to enjoy your special kingdom, a short princess-themed movie or cartoon and movie snacks from the Grand 14 Theatre, a magical cupcake provided by Coccadotts Cake Shop and a goody bag fit for your little prince or princess to take home with them.

Tickets are $30 for each child and $30 for each adult attending the gala and are all-inclusive except for tips for your royal servers at the breakfast. All of the money raised through ticket sales goes to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. All little princesses or princes must arrive in costume and be escorted by at least one paying adult for entry. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are only available online at PrincessGala.net. For additional information, answers to FAQ’s, pictures from last year’s event and to purchase your tickets, please visit our Facebook page: Princess Gala to Benefit the Red Cross or go to our website at PrincessGala.net.

-This is from a Press Release.