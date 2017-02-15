NC gas station clerk dies after attempted robbery shooting

DURHAM, NC — The clerk of a Durham gas station was shot and killed Tuesday morning, police said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the BP gas station located at 2918 Guess Road after 7 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found that a person had been shot.

John Wesley Pruitt, Jr., 41, was identified as the shooting victim. He later died from his injuries.

“It’s definitely a safety concern. I know when I do come back to work here, it’ll stay on my mind,” said store employee James Harper.

A second person was also shot during the attempted robbery, police said. They were taken to Duke Regional Hospital for treatment.

Customer Eugene Moser had fond memories of Pruitt.

“It’s just hard to believe that someone would just come in and kill him over money,” he said.

He added, “I think if I don’t stop talking I’m about to cry because it really hurts. It really hurts to know that somebody that nice would get killed over money.”

