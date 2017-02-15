NC police explain why no charges against daycare worker who breastfed baby

CARRBORO, NC — Carrboro police are explaining why they did not press charges against a daycare worker who breastfed an infant boy without the mother’s permission.

The incident happened on Feb. 3 at Carrboro Early School.

Mom Kaycee Oxendine said she declined the daycare teacher’s breastfeeding offer twice and later found surveillance video showing that same woman breastfeeding her 3-month-old son.

Carrboro police say they assigned an investigator to the case, but failed to find a statute under which they could file charges.

“We consulted with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Social Services here in Orange County to kind of cast a wide net and get as many folks as we could in on this and get as much information as we could before we made a decision on whether we would be pursuing charges or not,” said Carrboro Police Capt. Chris Atack.

Oxendine told CBS North Carolina she is exploring options regarding a civil suit against the daycare teacher, who was later fired from the daycare.