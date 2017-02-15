SC Boeing workers reject efforts to unionize plant

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – The Latest on the vote by employees of Boeing’s plant in North Charleston on whether to join a union (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

Workers at a Boeing plant in South Carolina have rejected an effort by the Machinists to unionize a plant.

The National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday released the results of the vote.

Nearly 3,000 production workers were eligible to vote in the balloting at the aviation giant’s North Charleston facilities.

For weeks, both Boeing and the union bought billboards, print ads, television and radio ads, urgings workers to vote for or against the unionization effort.

The Machinists initially tried to unionize the plant in 2015 but called off that vote because of what the union called a toxic atmosphere and political interference.

The vote comes two days before President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Boeing plant for the rollout of the first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner from the aircraft maker’s campus.

6:30 p.m.

The election comes two days before President Donald Trump visits the Boeing plant in North Charleston to join in celebrating the rollout of the first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner from the aircraft maker’s campus.

4:35 p.m.

The vote comes two days before President Donald Trump visits the Boeing plant in North Charleston to join in celebrating the rollout of the first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner from the aircraft maker’s campus.

1:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump is expected to visit Boeing on Friday for the rollout of the first 787-10 Dreamliner from the South Carolina campus. A year ago, then-candidate Trump warned during a campaign appearance that, unless he won, Boeing would soon ship all its jobs from South Carolina to China, where Boeing had agreed to open a facility.

10:45 a.m.

South Carolina’s chief executive says Boeing’s workers should reject an effort to unionize the aviation giant’s North Charleston facilities.

In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Gov. Henry McMaster said “there is no reason to put anyone in the middle” between Boeing and its workers.

The Republican governor hasn’t said much publicly about the vote, which was announced last month by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

McMaster has only been in office a few weeks, after former Gov. Nikki Haley accepted a job as ambassador to the United Nations. He was an early backer of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and is expected to join the president on Friday when he visits South Carolina for the rollout of the first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner from the aircraft maker’s campus.

9:30 a.m.

Machinists spokesman Jonathan Battaglia says the union feels Boeing workers are “ready to make history” with the vote.

Boeing came to South Carolina in part because of the state’s minuscule union presence. Labor experts say a “yes” vote would have repercussions throughout the South, potentially inspiring other workers to think about unionizing.

6:45 a.m.

The global aviation giant came to South Carolina in part because of the state’s minuscule union presence. Labor experts say a “yes” vote would have repercussions throughout the South, potentially inspiring other workers to think about unionizing.

4:10 a.m.

Nearly 3,000 production workers at Boeing’s South Carolina plant are deciding if they want to unionize, writing the next chapter in efforts to organize labor in large manufacturing plants across the South.

If successful, Wednesday’s balloting on whether employees should join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers would send a significant message to politicians both in the region and Washington that workers here are demanding the same protections and benefits as their colleagues in other areas.

And, to the leaders trying to recruit businesses by promoting their states’ lack of union presence, it’d make their jobs more difficult.

Labor experts say a “yes” vote would have repercussions throughout the South, potentially inspiring other workers to think about unionizing.