Stormtracker13 Wednesday Forecast

A storm system will bring rain today and cooler weather Thursday. Rain will move in this morning and will continue at times into the afternoon. Thunderstorms are also possible. This storm system will move away late this evening, and it will clear and cool down quickly. Thursday will be sunny and cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Warmer weather will move in Friday, and it will stay warm through the weekend with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. A few showers are possible late Saturday and Saturday night, but should be gone by early Sunday morning. Warm weather will continue into next week.

Today, mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight, decreasing clouds and cold. Lows 32-34 inland, 36-37 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 55-60.