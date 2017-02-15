Vehicle hits & kills person walking on Darlington County road

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A person died after being hit by a vehicle in the Pine Ridge area of Darlington County Wednesday morning. Cpl. Sonny Collins said a 2011 Nissan was traveling south on S.C. Hwy. 151 (Bobo Newsom Hwy.) when it hit a person who was walking in the road around 6:30 a.m.

The Highway Patrol’s online traffic reporting system reported the collision happened just north of W. Old Camden Rd., specifically between the Markette convenience store and West Propane. WBTW’s traffic system showed traffic congestion at that intersection northwest of Hartsville for more than an hour Thursday morning.

Collins said no charges would be filed against the driver of the Nissan. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said he was working to notify family Thursday morning before releasing the name of the person killed.

