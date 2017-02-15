Wallet Wednesday: Contained Exuberance

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Baxter Hahn with Wells Fargo Advisors joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. to talk about the current stock market and investing. After a rising stock market since the November 2016 election, Hahn talked about the need to remain disciplined in investing. Watch the video for brief details. The following from the Wells Fargo Investment Institute gives a more in-depth look:

Weekly market insights from the Global Investment Strategy team

January was a very good month for financial markets.

Going forward, we expect markets to fluctuate as investors assess the potential positives and potential negatives of policy actions.

What it may mean for investors

An oscillating market could offer opportunities for investors to buy when fear dominates and sell when greed dominates.

Global markets are off to a great start this year. Nearly all markets moved higher in January. In contrast to late 2016, international-market returns exceeded domestic returns as the U.S. dollar depreciated. Going forward, we do not expect markets to continue to increase this rapidly. Last week, U.S. equity markets slid about one percent before regaining their footing on dovish statements from the Federal Reserve (Fed). We believe that stocks and other asset classes will fluctuate throughout the year as headline risk moderates exuberance. So far this year, it appears investors have judged the weight of potential positives for the markets to be greater than the weight of potential negatives.

Chart 1. Investors Now See Potentially Positive Factors Outweighing Potentially Negative Factors

Potential Positives

Tax Policy. Since the U.S. election, investors largely have focused on the positive aspects of the new administration’s plans, including its plans to reduce individual and corporate taxes. Many investors, including us, expect a reduction in corporate-tax rates to benefit business profits. However, our research shows that many companies are already paying an effective tax rate that is much lower than the current top corporate-tax rate. Financial companies, which tend to be domestically focused, are among the companies paying the highest effective tax rates and could benefit from a lower overall corporate tax rate. To keep their effective tax rates low, many U.S.-based multinational companies keep their international profits invested abroad. A reduction in the cost to “repatriate” assets should benefit companies in such sectors as Information Technology and Health Care.

Regulatory Policy. Deregulation could benefit corporate profits by reducing the cost of compliance and by encouraging a more rapid product-approval process. Highly-regulated sectors include the Financials, Energy, and Health Care sectors. While Financials and Health Care could benefit from a reduction in regulation, Energy may not. That’s because a reduction in regulations in the Energy sector could bring more supply to the market, reducing prices.

Fiscal Policy. Expectations are high that materials and industrial companies could benefit from increased federal spending on infrastructure. Fiscal spending could face opposition from lawmakers in Congress who are concerned about the cost of an increase in U.S. debt levels, particularly if tax rates are reduced.

Potential Negatives

Trade Policy. Attempts to support U.S. manufacturers and U.S. workers by limiting imports through either tariffs or a border tax would likely increase costs of (and reduce the profits from) imported goods. More broadly, policies that restrict imports should generate more domestic production and demand for domestic resources, which could raise inflation and borrowing costs—and fuel dollar appreciation, to the detriment of international returns in dollar terms.

Fed Policy. Last week, the Fed kept its outlook largely unchanged. Should the U.S. and global economy continue to improve, inflation continue to rise, and the employment market remain firm, as we expect, the Fed’s stance likely will shift to a more hawkish tone. We believe that the Fed will raise interest rates two times this year, but commentary from the Fed will continue to present potential headline risk to markets.

Social Unrest. Concern persists that controversial policies and geopolitical events could impede the progress of U.S. and global economic recoveries.

Implications for Investors

Global markets should remain vulnerable to positive and negative surprises as policy in Washington and election results in Europe take shape. Still, underlying economic conditions are improving globally, and market valuations generally appear reasonable. These factors should help to support recent market gains. Economic improvement abroad reinforces our advice to hold international assets as part of a broadly-diversified portfolio. We currently suggest holding an evenweight (neutral) position in international asset classes relative to long-term target allocations.

However, the potential for disruption is ever-present. The possibility of a near-term pullback in equity and commodity markets has us more conservatively positioned in most portfolios than in recent quarters. For this reason, we believe that most investors should maintain exposure to high-quality bonds as part of a diversified portfolio. We currently recommend an overweight position in intermediate U.S. investment-grade fixed income. We expect markets to fluctuate throughout 2017, ending the year about where they are today. An oscillating market could offer opportunities for investors to buy equities when fear dominates and sell when greed dominates. We will be watching for these conditions and will offer tactical guidance along the way.