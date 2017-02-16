22 arrested in SC drug operation

SPARTANBURG, SC – Narcotics investigators with the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted a warrant round-up for repeat drug offense suspects around the county.

They say the investigation has been going on for the past six months.

They identified 51 suspects and arrested 22 between Monday and Tuesday.

Narcotics and warrant divisions are still looking for the other suspects identified as a result of this operation.

Citizens are also reminded that if they feel like there is a drug problem in their area, they are urged to call our Narcotics Reporting Line of (864) 595-5403.

Tipsters can always remain anonymous by calling that number, and the more detailed the information, such as suspect’s names or descriptions, tag numbers or vehicle descriptions, etc., the better.