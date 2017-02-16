7-year-old honored for returning money from Horry County bank robbery

Published: Updated:
Photo from Horry County Police Department
Photo from Horry County Police Department

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County kid who returned a bag of cash from a recent bank robbery was honored Wednesday night by police.

Seven-year-old Griffin Steele was presented the Good Citizenship Award by Horry County Police at the ML Brown Building in Conway.

Griffin and his father, Shane Steele, were on their way to Toys ‘R Us when they stopped at a gas station on Coventry Road. As Griffin was throwing away some trash, he noticed a bag of money in the garbage covered in red dye that they later learned was from a Conway bank robbery.

Griffin said he had never seen anything like it and didn’t even think about keeping the money.  “There was a lot of it that didn’t have the red on it but I wanted to do the right thing,” Griffin said.

Police say his decision to do the right thing and return the money exemplifies the true spirit of Horry County police’s “commitment to excellence.”

 

