Aynor’s Jenerette to join USC as preferred walk-on

MYRTLE BEACH – Aynor athlete Caleb Jenerette will join the South Carolina football team as a preferred walk-on next season, he announced on News13 Thursday.

Jenerette also had preferred walk-on offers from Coastal Carolina and Charlotte. Presbyterian showed interest.

“After much thought, much prayer, it started to clear up for me,” he said. “At the beginning, it was no easy choice. But I think God is leading me in a way that goes to Columbia, dressed in Garnet and Black, and I want to pursue that opportunity.”

Jenerette played multiple positions in high school including quarterback and safety. Aynor coach Jody Jenerette (Caleb’s uncle) says the Gamecocks plan to use him at tight end or H-back, and they like his versatility.

Jenerette earned WBTW Blitz Player of the Week honors during his junior and senior seasons.