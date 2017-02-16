Carvers Bay High School employee charged for sending nude photo to students

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A teacher’s aide at Carvers Bay High School is accused of disseminating obscene materials to two female students.

A press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Dashawn Roshaye Miller of Kingstree was charged Wednesday after he allegedly sent a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old a photo of a naked man on their cell phones.

The students’ parents were contacted by officials and decided that they wanted to press charges against Miller.

Miller is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

