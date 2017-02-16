City of Myrtle Beach offering workshop to first-time home buyers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – With an expected 22-percent increase in single-family home construction this year, first-time home buyers will have more opportunities to lock down their first house.

The Myrtle Beach Department of Neighborhood Services said you typically need at least a 620 credit score to begin the application process, but people aren’t always prepared for everything else that comes with purchasing a home. They say people don’t always realize the cost of things like maintenance, and they aren’t always prepared to pay for it.

Future home buyer, Ernest Woods, said despite the challenges of purchasing a home, he wants his kids to have a stable place to live and something to call his own.

“My goal is to get that home and for my kids to have somewhere safe. I don’t want to put all my money into something that is not mine,” said Woods.

After being homeless for a year, he said he never wants to go back, but he admits building up his credit to purchase his first home has been a challenge.

“It was tough because even when you try to build your credit, you have to have credit to build up credit,” said Woods.

The neighborhood services department is hosting a first-time home buyers workshop Saturday, Feb. 18 to assist in deciding whether or not buying a home is for you.

The workshop is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Mary C. Canty Recreation Center.