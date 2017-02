CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – On Thursday, a Conway man was sentenced to prison for trafficking cocaine.

According to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 33-year-old Jonathan Wright pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine and having 54 grams of the drug.

As part of the negotiations for Wright to plead guilty, the judge sentenced him to seven years in prison.

The press release says Wright was arrested in September 2015 by officers with the Horry County Police Department.