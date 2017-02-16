Conway residents clean up after damaging storms

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – People on New Home Circle in Conway said they were surprised Wednesday when their phones started ringing off the hook with neighbors warning them of heavy winds and heavy damage.

Chaundra who lives in a home on New Home Circle said she couldn’t believe here ears when she got calls about the storm.

“Telling me that my roof was gone and I needed to get home as soon as possible,” she said.

Chaundra raced home, still unprepared for what she found when she got there.

“The back half of the house is completely gone,” Chaundra said. “It’s over in the ball field.” The ball field is an Horry County park right across the street where storm debris littered the outfield Wednesday.

“Our barn was destroyed,” said Edwin Carter.

Carter was out soon after the storm checking out the damage and checking on neighbors. He said the storm did a number on his property as well.

“Everything from our carport around the back was thrown around and upside down,” Carter recalled. He said the wind blew debris and some important belongings all over the neighborhood.

“Our trampoline is out there in the middle of the ballpark,” he laughed.

It was all business though for Larry White, a Red Cross Disaster Team leader for Horry County. White, who has been with the American Red Cross since 1999 and lives in the area, said this is just the start for many families on New Home Circle.

“I see all this activity out here so I’ve already called the bosses back in Myrtle Beach and filled them in,” White explained. “Because they’re gonna need more help out here.”

Chaundra and her family said they’re lucky to have family they can stay with.

“We’re just gonna take it one step at a time,” Chaundra said. “One minute at a time.”