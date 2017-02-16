Darlington woman gets jail time for food stamp fraud

Related Coverage 13 people in Darlington County indicted on food stamp fraud charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The SC Attorney General’s office says a woman from Darlington was sentenced Thursday for food stamp fraud.

According to the press release from SC Attorney General Alan Wilson, Lakeisha Kendrica McDonald admitted to the fraudulent acquisition or use of food stamps in an amount greater than $2,000 but less than $10,000. The felony carries a sentence of up to five years in prison or a $500 fine.

McDonald allegedly exchanged $5,229.88 in SNAP benefits for cash by conducting 135 separate EBT transactions at the Dollar Saver Grocery in Hartsville between January 2012 and August 2014.

The attorney general’s office says she was sentenced to three years in the SC Department of Corrections.