Hootie & The Blowfish Monday After the Masters tickets go on sale Monday, February 20

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Tickets for the 23rd annual Hootie & The Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am golf tournament go on sale Monday, February 20 at 10 a.m. at the House of Blues, the Barefoot Resort & Golf pro shops and all Ticketmaster outlets.

The Monday After the Masters will be played at Barefoot Resort’s Dye Club on April 10. This will mark the 15th consecutive year the event is played at the Dye Course and festivities will begin with the Celebrity Long Drive presented by State Water Heaters at 9 a.m. The tournament will tee off at 10 a.m.

Tickets are $20 and children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult. Monday After the Masters has sold out 10 consecutive years, annually attracting a crowd in excess of 6,000 people.

Headlining the early commitments for this year’s event are country music star Cole Swindell, ESPN Radio host Mike Golic, two-time major champion John Daly, and golf hall of famer Nancy Lopez. Pro football hall of famers Bruce Smith and Andre Reed and hockey legend Grant Fuhr are among the other former athletes who have committed to the event.

All ticket proceeds benefit the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation, which supports the educational needs of children in South Carolina and the South Carolina Junior Golf Foundation through a fully funded endowment.

Monday After the Masters has hosted celebrity actors, sports figures, musicians and more. Guests have included PGA Tour stars Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Jim Furyk, Tom Watson, John Daly and Arnold Palmer, along with LPGA Tour stars Annika Sorenstam, Nancy Lopez and Kristy McPherson from Conway. Sports and entertainment stars Bill Murray, Samuel L. Jackson, John Elway, Johnny Damon, Dan Marino, Joey Fatone and Josh Kelley, among many others, have also participated in the event.

For more information about the Hootie & The Blowfish Monday After The Masters Celebrity Pro-Am, visit HootieGolf.com.

-This is from a Press Release.