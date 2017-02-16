Lake City police search for suspect caught on video breaking into cars

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Lake City Police Department say they are investigating car break-ins around the city.
A post on the Lake City Police Department Facebook page says police are asking for help from the public identifying one man caught on surveillance video.
Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to please call the Lake City Police Department at 843-374-5411 or Chief Coker at 843-598-8712.
Lake City Break-ins
