Man from Robeson County wins $200,000 lottery prize

SHANNON, NC (WBTW) – A man from Robeson County is the lucky winner of the top prize in a scratch off game.

NC lottery officials say Todd Davis of Shannon is celebrating after winning $200,000 playing the “$” scratch-off game.

Davis claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $139,003.

Davis bought the $5 ticket at the Poco Shop on West Broad Street in Saint Pauls.

“$” launched in January with four top prizes of $200,000. The press release from the NC lottery says two top prizes remain.

Ticket sales from games like “$” made it possible for the lottery to raise more than $634 million for the state last year. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in Robeson County, click on the “For Education” section of the lottery’s website.

