Manhunt underway near Johnsonville after suspect runs from troopers

News-13-Facebook-profile By Published: Updated:
Florence County Sheriff's recognizes outstanding employees (Image 1)

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is assisting South Carolina Highway Patrol with a manhunt just outside of Johnsonville Thursday morning.

According to Major Mike Nunn with the sheriff’s office, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle Thursday morning, and after the driver refused to stop, the person eventually jumped out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area off of SC-51.

Major Nunn did not have much information about the suspect, but confirms deputies and the sheriff’s office helicopter is canvassing the area between Johnsonville and Kingsburg just off of SC-51.

Highway patrol could not immediately be reached for further information.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s