Manhunt underway near Johnsonville after suspect runs from troopers

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is assisting South Carolina Highway Patrol with a manhunt just outside of Johnsonville Thursday morning.

According to Major Mike Nunn with the sheriff’s office, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle Thursday morning, and after the driver refused to stop, the person eventually jumped out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area off of SC-51.

Major Nunn did not have much information about the suspect, but confirms deputies and the sheriff’s office helicopter is canvassing the area between Johnsonville and Kingsburg just off of SC-51.

Highway patrol could not immediately be reached for further information.