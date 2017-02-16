National Weather Service confirms tornado at Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) – The National Weather Service has confirmed it was a tornado that struck the Conway area as storms moved through the coast.

Meteorologist Steven Pfaff told The Sun News of Myrtle Beach (http://bit.ly/2kWxCkc ) a tornado was responsible for the damage to several homes Wednesday. No serious injuries were reported when the storm struck about noon.

About 1,000 people were left without electricity for a time because of the storm. Service had been restored to almost everyone by late Wednesday afternoon.

Horry County spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said the storm moved sporadically for about five miles

A National Weather Service survey team is still trying to determine the strength of the tornado.

