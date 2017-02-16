No Powerball winner yet, jackpot grows to $349 million

COLUMBIA, SC – Lottery officials say there was no winner in last night’s drawing, the jackpot for Saturday has grown to $349 million.

That’s a cash payout of $213 million to the winner.

South Carolinians looking to take a chance on the growing prize money can purchase Powerball tickets until 9:59 Saturday night for the 10:59 drawing. A Powerball ticket is $2 and available at most convenience stores and grocery stores.

It’s been more than three years since South Carolina has crowned a jackpot winner. The state is home to seven Powerball wins.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 293 million.