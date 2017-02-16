North Myrtle Beach adds 4 more officers

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach recently added four new public safety officers.

The police chief says although emergency calls in the city have gone down in recent years, the additional officers are needed to meet the expectations of those who live in the town.

“It’s not really an issue of call volume because our call volume is actually trending down in the past few years. It’s mostly just preparing for that growth and preparing and trying to be able to provide North Myrtle Beach, the citizens, with the types of service they are accustomed to,” Chief Phil Webster said.

The officers just graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy and will now begin their fire and officer training.