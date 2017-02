LAURENS, SC – A fifth grade student at E.B. Morse was reported as having a kitchen knife in her backpack, according to Laurens School District 55.

The principal says the student admitted to having the knife because of problems with neighbors at home.

The school district says the student will be disciplined according to school and district policy and law enforcement was not involved.

An alert call to parents of the students was sent out to tell them about the incident.