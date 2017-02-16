Tecco becomes 1st St. James female wrestler to sign

MURRELLS INLET – Mackenzie Tecco signed a wrestling scholarship with King College (Tenn.) Thursday, becoming St. James’ first female wrestler to sign a college scholarship.

Tecco has been wrestling since she was eight. She competed on the Sharks varsity squad for four years. She won two state titles in the boys free style division, two more in the boys Greco division and three women’s national championships.

She hopes more female wrestlers will follow her lead.

“I really hope it opens doors for other girls to come and wrestle and see that one person did it, let’s all go try this,” she said. “It’s such a good sport, and everyone’s so nice in it. It’d really be cool to see other girls starting to do this.”